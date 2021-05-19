Morning Source: Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty Warren Bradley Partners

Morning Source

Guest: Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty Warren Bradley Partners



Originally Aired: May 13, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Wendy Warren Bradley, Realtor with Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty/Warren Bradley Partners.

Real estate is a hot topic right now. Wendy talks about all the factors that have led to this unprecedented time for real estate.

Looking to buy or sell? Learn more about Warren Bradley Partners here.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!