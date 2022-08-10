Morning Source – Williamson County EMA, Jill Burgin

Morning Source

Guest: Williamson County Emergency Management



Originally Aired: August 10, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jill Burgin, External Affairs Officer for Willamson County Management.

The office has recently released a new program for Williamson County called VOAD, is seeking member organizations to be part of a new Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (Williamson VOAD) group and participate in planning for and responding to future disasters that affect the county.

The new Williamson County VOAD will be a coalition of independent Williamson County, TN community organizations, including faith-based, nonprofit, volunteer, and government agencies, that may be active in various phases of disaster.

Find more information at wcpublicsafety.org.

