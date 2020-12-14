Morning Source: WillCo Wine and Cheese

Morning Source

Guest: WillCo Wine and Cheese



Originally Aired: November 13, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Corinne Reese from WillCo Wine and Cheese about what to bring to your family holiday gatherings.

WillCo Wine and Cheese offers charcuterie boards that are custom and include a variety of cheeses, cured meats, and seasonal accoutrements.

Learn more at willcowineandcheese.com.

