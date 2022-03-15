Morning Source – Whiskey Warmer

Morning Source

Guest: Whiskey Warmer



Originally Aired: March 10, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Molly Hilton about the upcoming event Whiskey Warmer in Franklin on April 2.

Whiskey Warmer is a longstanding event held at the Westhaven Community in Franklin. Each year the event sells out as it benefits the Westhaven Foundation. This year, they will offer a VIP ticket where you can enter one hour early for small bites and special tastings.

Buy your tickets here.

