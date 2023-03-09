Morning Source – Whiskey Warmer – Tickets Going Fast

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Whiskey Warmer 

Originally Aired: March 8, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie about the upcoming Whiskey Warmer.

The event occurs on Saturday, April 1st at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin. VIP tickets are sold out, general admission is still available but is expected to sell out.

Find tickets here. 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

