Morning Source – Whiskey Warmer – Tickets Going Fast

Morning Source
Guest: Whiskey Warmer
Originally Aired: March 8, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie about the upcoming Whiskey Warmer.
The event occurs on Saturday, April 1st at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin. VIP tickets are sold out, general admission is still available but is expected to sell out.
Find tickets here.
*****
