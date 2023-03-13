Morning Source – Radney Foster

Morning Source

Guest: Radney Foster



Originally Aired: March 13, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Radney Foster about this upcoming show at the Franklin Theatre.

Foster is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album Del Rio TX 1959 with a concert at the Franklin Theatre. He shared with us how the album came about and what the audience could expect at the show. Only a few tickets remain for the March 24th event.

Find tickets here.

*****

