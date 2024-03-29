Morning Source – Whiskey Warmer 2024

Morning Source

Guest: Whiskey Warmer



Originally Aired: March 28, 2024

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie about the Whiskey Warmer event at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 6th, from 6 pm to 9 pm. VIP tickets are sold out, but a few general admission tickets remain.

Learn more here.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!