Morning Source: Westhaven Resident Scott McIntosh

Guest: Westhaven Resident Scott McIntosh

Originally Aired: October 14, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Westhaven resident, Scott McIntosh who created a cell phone seat to make it easier and safer to drive hands-free. His product has been named a finalist in Making it with Lowe’s contest for small businesses. You can vote for Scott’s cell phone seat product and help him win the opportunity to pitch his idea to Lowes executives and win $5,000 business grant. Voting ends Friday, so vote today! Vote here!

The top 5 entrepreneurs will pitch their products to Lowe’s executives in the final round hosted by The People’s Shark Daymond John

