Morning Source: Weather with Mark McNulty

Guest: Weather with Mark McNulty



Originally Aired: February 18, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman gets a local weather report from Mark McNulty, who lives in Franklin near Leiper’s Fork. Although he is not a professional meteorologist, Mark is an avid weather watcher and has been keeping tabs on the recent winter storm.

