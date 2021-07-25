Morning Source: Walton’s Jewelry

Morning Source

Guest: Walton’s Jewelry



Originally Aired: February 10, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Julie Walton Garland from Walton’s Jewelry in Downtown Franklin.

Learn more about Walton’s Jewelry at waltonsjewelry.com and follow on Facebook for the latest.

Walton’s Antique Jewelry is a family-owned and operated shop in Downtown Franklin Tennessee, specializing in pre-1940’s antique and estate jewelry.

Walton’s Antique Jewelry began over 40 years ago by Melba Walton, an entrepreneur who has a sincere passion for antique jewelry. Today, Walton’s Antique and Estate Jewelry has become a staple to the downtown Franklin community. Walton’s maintains the foundation on which Melba created the store; a place where all are welcome to share in the love and admiration for pieces of one-of-a-kind jewelry.

