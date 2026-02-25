Morning Source
Guest: Vita Nova
Originally Aired: February 24, 2026
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Dr. Mehta with Vita Nova. The new clinic that focuses on stem cell treatments and natural ways to treat your body from orthopedic issues. A Grand opening event will take place on Thursday February 26 from 11 am until 6 pm. Find Vita Nova at 4601 Carothers Parkway, Franklin.
