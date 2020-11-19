Morning Source: VidaFlo Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: Vida-Flo Franklin



Originally Aired: August 5, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Michael from Vida-Flo in Franklin, which opened in August at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 102-B.

Vida-Flo is a hydration therapy clinic that helps people achieve the goal of a physically well-conditioned and healthy lifestyle. IV Hydration helps to improve vitality by immediately and directly relieving illness, boosting energy, and improving physical appearance. Through direct delivery of vitamins, antioxidants and medications, the body absorbs 100 percent of the treatment, as opposed to drinking fluids or taking oral medications where the body only absorbs about 30 percent.

Read more at https://williamsonsource.com/hydration-therapy-clinic-vida-flo-to-open-in-franklin/.

