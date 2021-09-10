Morning Source: Vic White from Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band

Morning Source
Guest: Vic White from Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band
Originally Aired: September 9, 2021
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Vic White, keyboardist for Resurrection- A Journey Tribute Band set to perform at Concert 4 the Cure in Franklin at the Westhaven Community on Saturday, September 11.
This year’s event will kick off at 5 pm with Vic White’s neighborhood band, Vic and the Spoils followed by the Eaglemanics, and then Resurrection, A Journey Tribute will take to the stage at 8 pm.
The event was created over 15 years ago as a fundraiser to help fund cancer research. A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit pediatric cancer at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and was founded by the Stacey family.
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
