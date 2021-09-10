Morning Source: Vic White from Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band

Morning Source

Guest: Vic White from Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band



Originally Aired: September 9, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Vic White, keyboardist for Resurrection- A Journey Tribute Band set to perform at Concert 4 the Cure in Franklin at the Westhaven Community on Saturday, September 11.

This year’s event will kick off at 5 pm with Vic White’s neighborhood band, Vic and the Spoils followed by the Eaglemanics, and then Resurrection, A Journey Tribute will take to the stage at 8 pm.

The event was created over 15 years ago as a fundraiser to help fund cancer research. A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit pediatric cancer at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and was founded by the Stacey family.