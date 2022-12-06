Morning Source – Varun Bussa

Morning Source

Guest: Vaurn Bussa



Originally Aired: December 5, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Varun Bussa.

Bussa is a Ravenwood High School Senior who was part of the Bank of America Student Leaders Program. As part of the program, he participated in an eight-week paid internship at Oasis Center as he learned about the needs of this non-profit in our area.

Those interested in taking part in the program can find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!