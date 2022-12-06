Morning Source – Varun Bussa

Guest: Vaurn Bussa 

Originally Aired: December 5, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Varun Bussa.

Bussa is a Ravenwood High School Senior who was part of the Bank of America Student Leaders Program. As part of the program, he participated in an eight-week paid internship at Oasis Center as he learned about the needs of this non-profit in our area.

Those interested in taking part in the program can find more information here. 

 

