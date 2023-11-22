Morning Source – United Communications Nov. 16th

Morning Source

Guest: United Communications



Originally Aired: November 16, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tim Thompson, Director of Construction for United Communications.

We talked about where United will be heading into 2024 and the process of providing internet services to a new area. If you want to see whether service is available in your area or if you’re in an area where service is planned, you can check availability at united.net.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!