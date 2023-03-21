Morning Source – United Communications-March 21

Morning Source

Guest: United Communications



Originally Aired: March 21, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kimberly Goodwin, Marketing Development Manager at United Communications.

The local company based in Franklin has been in business for 75 years serving customers in the Middle Tennessee area.

Find the latest information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!