Morning Source – United Communications July 18th

Morning Source

Guest: United Communications



Originally Aired: July 18, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Director of Planning and Engineering Greg Moses.

Moses shared how United Communications identifies where to add service in new areas from the planning to execution of the project. The local company based in Franklin has been in business for 75 years serving customers in the Middle Tennessee area. If you want to see where United Communications is coming soon, visit the website here.

