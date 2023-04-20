Morning Source – United Communications-April 20

Morning Source
Guest: United Communications
Originally Aired: April 20, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Levi Newman, Customer Experience Specialist.
The local company based in Chapel Hill has been in business for 75 years serving customers in the Middle Tennessee area.
