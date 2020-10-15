Morning Source: Trevor Rigsby with The Field at Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: Trevor Rigsby with The Field at Franklin



Originally Aired: August 12, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Trevor Rigsby with The Field at Franklin, a new drive-in theater. The Field at Franklin debuted its first drive-in movie at the end of July.

The Field at Franklin is located directly behind Rolling Hills Community Church and is located at 1810 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. You access The Field by passing through the Rolling Hills entrance and parking lot.

There’s a $35 suggested price per car. The Field at Franklin also offers a pay-what-you-can option because they want everyone to be able to experience the drive-in, even if finances are tight at the moment.

Things you Need to Know

Each parking spot is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

They ask that you remain in your car throughout the movie.

There are no concessions, you may bring your own food into the venue.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Gates open 45 minutes before the show.

All sound is broadcast to your car radio, to save your car battery, you may want to bring an FM radio.

The upcoming calendar features Spies in Disguise and Hocus Pocus (for Halloween).

To buy tickets, click here. Tickets must be purchased online, tickets are not sold onsite.

