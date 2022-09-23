Morning Source -Tom and Amanda Dyer

Morning Source

Guest: Tom and Amanda Dyer



Originally Aired: September 21, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with filmmakers Tom and Amanda Dyer, about their award-winning documentary film Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why it Matters.

They are hosting a screening and audience Q&A on Sunday, Sept. 25th at 4 pm at Brentwood Baptist Church. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.

