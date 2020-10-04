Morning Source: Todd Mayo, Owner of The Caverns

Morning Source

Guest: Todd Mayo, Owner of The Caverns



Originally Aired: June 18, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Todd Mayo, owner of The Caverns.

The Caverns is located at 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham, TN 37366

The Caverns is open 7 days a week for cave tours. You can do a walking tour, explore an underground room that is three football fields long and hear about geology, cave lore, and the unique history of Grundy County. Daily tours will take you behind-the-scenes of The Caverns’ world-famous music venue and end with a photo op on the iconic stage. Want to go deeper? Challenge yourself with an Adventure Cave Tour.

While The Caverns cannot host underground concerts right now, they are hosting an outdoor and socially distanced Above Ground Concert Series. The concerts will take place outdoors on a hillside above The Caverns cave music venue and overlooking the beautiful Payne Cove. Guests will arrive at staggered times, be asked COVID-19 screening questions, receive a temperature check, and enjoy the show from socially distanced pods.

The Caverns is hosting 4x Grammy Award-winning Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit in their Above Ground Concert Series Oct 8 – 11. Guests can buy tickets for 2-person, 4-person and 6-person pods. As of now, tickets are still available for the Oct 8 show, the other shows are sold out.

Learn more here.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!