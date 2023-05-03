Morning Source – Tim Zajaros

Morning Source

Guest: Tim Zajaros



Originally Aired: May 3, 2023

We talked with Tim Zajaros, the co-founder of Armory Films, who moved the company to Franklin.

Be on the lookout for Tim’s next project, Fool’s Paradise releasing in theaters on May 12th.

Find the latest information here.

