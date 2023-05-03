Morning Source – Tim Zajaros

Donna Vissman
Morning Source
Guest: Tim Zajaros

Originally Aired: May 3, 2023   

We talked with Tim Zajaros, the co-founder of Armory Films, who moved the company to Franklin.

Be on the lookout for Tim’s next project, Fool’s Paradise releasing in theaters on May 12th.

Find the latest information here.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

