Morning Source: The War and Treaty

Morning Source

Guest: The War and Treaty



Originally Aired: August 27, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman is with The War and Treaty who will be performing at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

The Nashville-based husband and wife duo, Michael Trotty and Tanya Blount shared with us about their tour with John Legend.

In our interview we talk about how they named their son Legend after John Legend, their performance in 2020 at the GRAMMYS, and their performance at the ACM Awards with Dierks Bentley.

After their tour with John Legend, the duo will be back in Nashville to perform at Bridgestone Arena with Lauren Daigle in November.

Find tickets to their upcoming shows here – https://www.thewarandtreaty. com

