Morning Source – The Travelin’ McCourys

Morning Source

Guest: The Travelin’ McCourys



Originally Aired: January 31, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rob and Ronnie McCoury of the Travelin’ McCourys.

Part of Bluegrass royalty, the McCoury brothers shared with us how they started out playing for their father, Del McCoury, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, who first joined Bill Monroe’s band in 1963 before creating his own.

Ten years ago, the brothers created The Travelin’ McCourys and they will be performing at Brooklyn Bowl this weekend. These locals have many friends in town so you never know who you might see at one of their shows.

