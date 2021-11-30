Morning Source – The Spark Collection

Donna Vissman
Morning Source
Guest:The Spark Collection 

Originally Aired: November 17, 2021 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kelsey Knott with The Spark Collection.

The Spark Collection is coming to A Moment’s Peace Holiday event on Wednesday, December 1, from 5 pm – 8 pm. Kelsey tells us Spark Collection is welded jewelry that is a custom fit for you. Selections include rings, bracelets, and necklaces all of which can be selected and created for you in about fifteen minutes.

Find more information here.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

