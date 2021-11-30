Morning Source – The Spark Collection

Morning Source

Originally Aired: November 17, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kelsey Knott with The Spark Collection.

The Spark Collection is coming to A Moment’s Peace Holiday event on Wednesday, December 1, from 5 pm – 8 pm. Kelsey tells us Spark Collection is welded jewelry that is a custom fit for you. Selections include rings, bracelets, and necklaces all of which can be selected and created for you in about fifteen minutes.

Find more information here.

