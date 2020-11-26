Morning Source: The Rabbit Hole VR Arcade

Morning Source

Guest: The Rabbit Hole VR Arcade

Originally Aired: October 19, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jennifer Poythress from The Rabbit Hole VR Arcade for a tour of the arcade and to learn about all of their offerings.

The Rabbit Hole VR Arcade is located inside the TOA Sports Performance Center, at 215 Gothic Court, Suite 201, Franklin, TN.

The Rabbit Hole VR is a reality center where gamers and non-gamers can enjoy exploring virtual worlds in large, open spaces with access to the most immersive VR experiences available today. Play solo or with friends, switch games as often as you’d like or just sit back and watch others play — sometimes that’s half the fun!

Learn more about The Rabbit Hole VR Arcade here.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!