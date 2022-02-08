Morning Source – The Pasinis

Morning Source

Guest: The Pasinis



Originally Aired: February, 4, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jessi and Alessio Pasinis.

The Franklin couple, Jessi and Alessio have over 35 million views on TikTok where they share about how a Nashville native marries an Italian and the cultural difference. When they first met, they had to use google translate to communicate. We talked about how they got started making TikTok videos and in less than one year they have over 1 million followers

Find more information here.

