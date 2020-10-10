Morning Source: The Next Door Boys

Morning Source

Guest: The Next Door Boys



Originally Aired: June 19, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with The Next Door Boys. The Next Door Boys play classic rock, southern rock and pop covers and have launched their own originals on all music platforms. These young musicians have played individually or with a group for the past 5 – 10 years.

