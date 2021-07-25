Morning Source: The Nashville Wine Duo – Kelsey and TJ

Morning Source

Guest: The Nashville Wine Duo – Kelsey and TJ



Originally Aired: March 4, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with The Nashville Wine Duo, Kelsey and TJ about some of their favorite Trader Joe’s wines. The Nashville Wine Duo publishes wine reviews, makes recommendations, and does consulting and tastings. Follow their recommendations on Instagram.

Recently, The Nashville Wine Duo gave us some recommendations on some of the best wines to purchase at Trader Joe’s. Get those recommendations here.

