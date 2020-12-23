Morning Source: The Kind Poppy

Morning Source
Guest: The Kind Poppy
Originally Aired: December 18, 2020
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Autumn Grant from The Kind Poppy on Small Business Friday.
The Kind Poppy is an ethically based boutique, located at 117 3rd Ave N in downtown Franklin.
They offer items like essential oils, bath salts, candles, home decor, pet products, perfume and so much more.
Follow The Kind Poppy on Instagram.
***
