Morning Source: Great Americana BBQ Festival

By
Williamson Source
-

Morning Source
Guest: Great Americana BBQ Festival

Originally Aired: August 25, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mike Smiley about the Great Americana BBQ Festival this weekend in Franklin Tennessee.

The Franklin Noon Rotary is bringing back the festival as a two-day event this weekend, Friday, August 27 – Saturday, August 28th at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

The Franklin Noon Rotary created the Great Americana BBQ Festival as a fundraiser to support local efforts in the form of scholarships, books, medical education, and more.

This event will begin with a VIP dinner on Friday night prepared by Puckettt’s followed by music from songwriters Billy Montana and James Dean Hicks,

Smiley shares they listened to feedback from year’s past events and added a kids zone, opportunities to taste bbq and a corn hole tournament and live music to the event.

Tickets are available at the door for purchase or online at greatamericananabbqfestival.com.

***

