Morning Source: The Franklin Journals

Morning Source

Guest: The Franklin Journals



Originally Aired: February 25, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Elley Shaw from the Franklin Journals.

During the pandemic, Elley was looking for something new to do and was inspired to create her own journals after seeing an embroidered journal at a store. She began her home business called The Franklin Journals, which specializes in hand-embroidered journals. Elley sells her creations on Etsy and says they will also be available in stores around Franklin. Shop her Etsy shop here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TheFranklinJournal

***

