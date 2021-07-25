Morning Source: The Blue Cardinal

Morning Source

Originally Aired: February 19, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Molly from The Blue Cardinal in Franklin Tennessee. The Blue Cardinal was formerly Farm Fresh Vintage Franklin. Molly purchased the store in February in 2020 from the original owner. This was her second location, the original shop is called Farm Fresh Vintage Finds and Creamery located in Fairview, TN. The Blue Cardinal is a comfortably creative boutique, offering home furnishings, painted furniture, found & unique treasures, gifts, monogramming, clothing, & local artists & vendors.

The Blue Cardinal is located at 1911 Columbia Ave in Franklin.

Learn more at thebluecardinal.com and follow on Facebook for the latest.

