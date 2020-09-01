Morning Source: The Bearded Baker, Nate Clingman

Morning Source

Guest: The Bearded Baker, Nate Clingman



Originally Aired: June 5, 2020

We are with The Bearded Baker, Nate Clingman (of Nolensville) who was proclaimed the winner of the Food Network Show – Martha’s Bakeaway Camp.

Just as the title suggests, Martha’s Bakeaway Camp is an outdoor adventure mixed in with some competition with Martha Stewart as the Camp Director. Joining Stewart as camp counselors was Carla Hall and Dan Langan.

Together with host Jesse Palmer, Martha led the bakers through challenges each episode that test their skills over two rounds, with the most impressive baker of the first heat getting a personal one-on-one mentoring session with Martha, in her home kitchen. One baker was eliminated at the end of each episode.

Follow The Bearded Baker Nashville on Facebook.

******

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!