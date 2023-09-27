Morning Source: The Adventures of the Adventures 3

Morning Source

Guest: The Adventures of the Adventures 3

Originally Aired: September 26, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with J. Matthew Welker about his full-length feature The Adventures of The Adventures 3.

When COVID-19 hit, The Welkers, like every other family in the world, needed to find things to fill up their kids’ days. Unlike every other families in the world, they decided to make a movie. It started with the first one in 2020, and now they are releasing the third one on Sunday, October 1st at AMC Theatre in Franklin.

If you want to get caught up on the series, the first two are available for a limited time on their YouTube channel.

Register for the free premier on Sunday here.

