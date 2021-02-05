Morning Source: Texas Hill

Morning Source

Guest: Texas Hill



Originally Aired: July 9, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with a new country trio Texas Hill comprised of Craig Wayne Boyd, Casey James, and Adam Wakefield.

They describe themselves this way: “Craig Wayne Boyd offers a voice full of gospel-tinged country smoke, Adam Wakefield blends a rootsy bluegrass-and-Americana rasp, and Casey James wraps it with a blue-eyed soul quality and deft blues guitar chops.”

All three members have been on reality tv singing competition shows – Craig Wayne Boyd (The Voice), Casey James (American Idol) and Adam Wakefield (The Voice).

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!