Morning Source: Tennessee Splash

Morning Source

Guest: Tennessee Splash

Originally Aired: October 14, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jessica and Kyleigh Chelini from Tennessee Splash.

At the height of the pandemic, frontline workers and ER techs at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Kyleigh Chelini and Jessica Licup, created the group as a way to connect with others and bring joy to people’s doorsteps during this difficult time.

Tennessee Splash is a simple concept. Group members make Amazon wishlists and share them on the group’s page. Once a list has been shared, the point is to surprise – or “splash” – gifts and there is no price limit.

“We thought a group focused on giving to others would help each other feel, not only better, but connected to each other when we are all separated. The group grew from 50 members the first day to almost 1,000 in a couple days alone. It warms our hearts that so many people want to be a part of this give back,” said group administrators Kyleigh Chelini and Jessica Licup.

