Morning Source: Temecula Road

Morning Source

Guest: Temecula Road



Originally Aired: June 3, 2020

Morning Source talks to country music trio Temecula Road. The band talks about their move to Nashville from California a year ago, their debuts at the Ryman and the Opry and so much more.

Temecula Road also plays an acoustic version of “Never Knew I Needed You.”

More information at https://www.facebook.com/temecularoad/.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!