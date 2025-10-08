Morning Source -Taylor Hicks

Morning Source

Guest: Taylor Hicks



Originally Aired: October 7, 2025

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Taylor Hicks talk about his upcoming show at the Franklin Theatre on Friday, October 17th. The season five winner of American Idol shared with us what to expect from the show and his connection to Taylor Swift.

Find more information about the show here.

