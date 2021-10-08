Morning Source: Tap Truck

Morning Source

Guest: Tap Truck



Originally Aired: September 16, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Angie and Patrick Johnston from the Tap Truck who held a launch party at The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill.

Find more information on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/TapTruckSouthNash

