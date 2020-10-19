Morning Source: Sydnee Floyd From Jumbled Dreams

Morning Source

Guest: Sydnee Floyd from Jumbled Dreams



Originally Aired: July 17, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Sydnee Floyd from Jumbled Dreams, an organization that helps connect people with volunteer opportunities.

In 2018 Sydnee Floyd founded Jumbled Dreams when she was 13 years old. Jumbled Dreams doesn’t support just one cause but many. Over the past two years, Jumbled Dreams has worked with over 25 different agencies to organize activities involving over a hundred volunteers to collect, pack and distribute 30,000 toiletries, 10,000 articles of clothing, shoes, coats and other items to the homeless and low income families. Volunteers also cooked meals and served them to the needy; helped needy parents shop for Christmas gifts for their children; collected school Operation Homefront, Jumbled Dreams, School Suppliessupplies for children of deployed soldiers; and assisted in clean-up after the homeless showered in a mobile shower unit. Special assistance was also given to tornado victims. Currently, Jumbled Dreams volunteers are seeking gift cards to fast food restaurants to distribute to the needy and homeless in our area. This will help the hungry to have food and will help the restaurants whose business has suffered during the pandemic. Jumbled Dreams has also partnered with other organizations on various causes including bullying, blindness, Downs Syndrome, children, education/school, arts, disabilities, and orphans.

Learn more about Jumbled Dreams at jumbleddreams.org.

