Morning Source -Sugar Drop with Brooke

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Sugar Drop   

Originally Aired: November 11, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brooke O’Dell from Sugar Drop.

If you are looking for small gifts, bakery goods, and events, Sugar Drop is the place to be this holiday season.

From Santa visiting the store, making a gingerbread house, or just stopping by for a sweet treat, it’s the place to be. Don’t forget to order any of your last-minute items of cupcakes, cakes, and more. Listen to the end for the best peppermint bark you’ve ever had.

Find more information here. 

 

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

