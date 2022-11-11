Morning Source -Sugar Drop with Brooke

Morning Source

Guest: Sugar Drop



Originally Aired: November 11, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brooke O’Dell from Sugar Drop.

If you are looking for small gifts, bakery goods, and events, Sugar Drop is the place to be this holiday season.

From Santa visiting the store, making a gingerbread house, or just stopping by for a sweet treat, it’s the place to be. Don’t forget to order any of your last-minute items of cupcakes, cakes, and more. Listen to the end for the best peppermint bark you’ve ever had.

Find more information here.

