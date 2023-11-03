Morning Source – Sugar Drop Holiday Event

Morning Source

Guest: Sugar Drop



Originally Aired: November 2, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brooke from Sugar Drop.

The sweet shop in Franklin will be hosting a pop-up holiday event on Friday, November 3rd from 10 am until noon. At the event, you can do menu samplings for items you can order this holiday season and save fifteen percent off your purchase. Also, local author Katie Jacobs will be on hand signing her book, The Chocolate Chip Cookie Book.

Sugar Drop is located at 574 Franklin Road, Franklin.

