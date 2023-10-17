Morning Source – Studio Tenn Opening New Theatre

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Studio Tenn 

Originally Aired: October 16, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Patrick Cassidy from Studio Tenn.

Studio Tenn will open a new chapter for its inaugural show at the new Turner Theater on Thursday, October 19th at The Factory in Franklin.

The music of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins will fill the newly constructed theater as Million Dollar Quartet begins its three-week run with a sold-out performance to open the organization’s 14th season. Listen as Patrick Cassidy tells us why he chose Million Dollar Quartet to open the season, what it means for Studio Tenn to have a permanent home, and what to expect on opening night.

Find tickets here. 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: October 17, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here