Morning Source – Studio Tenn Opening New Theatre

Originally Aired: October 16, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Patrick Cassidy from Studio Tenn.

Studio Tenn will open a new chapter for its inaugural show at the new Turner Theater on Thursday, October 19th at The Factory in Franklin.

The music of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins will fill the newly constructed theater as Million Dollar Quartet begins its three-week run with a sold-out performance to open the organization’s 14th season. Listen as Patrick Cassidy tells us why he chose Million Dollar Quartet to open the season, what it means for Studio Tenn to have a permanent home, and what to expect on opening night.

