Morning Source – Studio Tenn-Jersey Boys

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Studio Tenn 

Originally Aired: May 7, 2025 

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Patrick Cassidy from Studio Tenn about the current show Jersey Boys. As the season closes, there are only a few shows left. This show is one not to miss.

Find more information here.

 

 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleBrentwood Names New Fire and Rescue Chief
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here