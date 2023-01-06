Morning Source – Steve Abramowicz

Morning Source
Guest: Steve Abramowicz
Originally Aired: January 6, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Steve Abramowicz about his Mill Creek View podcast.
The podcast airs three times a week with various topics covered, including football and topics of local interest.
Find the latest podcast here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!