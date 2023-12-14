Morning Source – Steep Canyon Rangers

Morning Source

Guest: Steep Canyon Rangers



Originally Aired: December 13, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Graham Sharp with Steep Canyon Rangers.

Sharp, the banjo player and vocalist, is one part of the bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers. The band just performed at the Grand Ole Opry this past weekend and will return to the area in February for a show at Columbia State. The GRAMMY-winning band member tells us how they have been touring with Steve Martin and new music you can expect to hear at their show.

Find tickets here.

