Morning Source: Steam Boys

Morning Source

Guest: Steam Boys



Originally Aired: January 13, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Hans Alcindor from Steam Boys about their new location coming to Nolensville at 300 Burkitt Commons Ave.

Steam Boys is a fast-casual Chinese concept. It offers a focused menu, specializing in traditional bao, dumplings and noodles. Their mission is to offer everyone the opportunity to taste these traditional Chinese dishes.

Follow on Facebook to learn more.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!