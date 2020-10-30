Morning Source: Spooky Franklin Home

Morning Source

Guest: Spooky Franklin Home

Originally Aired: October 23, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kyle about his Halloween decor, including animatronics, live music, pumpkins and more!

The community is invited to check out the decorations at 814 & 820 Fontwell Lane in Franklin (in the Ladd Park subdivision).

