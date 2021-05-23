Morning Source: Southern Stars Montessori

Morning Source

Guest: Southern Stars Montessori



Originally Aired: September 28, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Southern Stars Montessori which opened in Nashville in the fall of 2020.

Southern Stars Montessori is located at 910 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203 (just off I65 near the Belmont and Vanderbilt campuses).

Southern Stars Montessori Preschool offers a Montessori Education at Preschool Prices for children ages 2 until 6 years. The classrooms are mixed-age groups with 2 and 3-year-olds in the toddler program and 3 until 6-year-olds making up the primary Montessori classrooms. They also offer kindergarten readiness and kindergarten programs, before care from 7-8 am, aftercare from 3-6pm, homework help for grades K-3 from 3-6pm Monday through Thursday and routine Parent Night Out/Saturday Morning Out opportunities.

For more information about Southern Stars Montessori Preschool, call 615-509-9423, email [email protected] and visit southernstarsmontessori.net.

